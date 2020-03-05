PicoFeedThe Chronicle of Philanthropyhttps://philanthropy.com/2020-03-05T21:23:41-05:00The Chronicle of PhilanthropyPhilanthropy Needs a New Playbook to Fund Systems Change (Opinion)https://www.philanthropy.com/article/Philanthropy-Needs-a-New/2481922020-03-05T10:22:00-05:00If weâre serious about tackling the root cause of problems, we need long-term grants and more unrestricted aid. Whatâs more, we need grant makers who acknowledge what they donât know and who turn to social entrepreneurs for their expertise.By Manmeet Mehta and Michael Zakaras<br><i>Ashoka United States</i>Digital Fundraising Outpaces Direct Mail, Phone Campaigns, New Survey Findshttps://www.philanthropy.com/article/Digital-Fundraising-Outpaces/2481862020-03-05T10:00:00-05:00Ninety percent of organizations said donors gave more in response to digital fundraising efforts in 2019 than in past years, according to a survey of 235 nonprofits, mostly colleges and universities.By Eden Stiffman<br><i>Chronicle reporter</i>Coronavirus Giving Tops $1 Billion Worldwidehttps://www.philanthropy.com/article/Coronavirus-Giving-Tops-1/2481932020-03-05T10:00:00-05:00At least $729 million has been pledged from sources based in China, and $182 million from U.S. sources, including $100 million from the Gates Foundation, according to Candid, a foundation research group.By Dan Parks <br><em>Chronicle staff</em>Consultants Fear Coronavirus Will Hurt Fundraising, Survey Showshttps://www.philanthropy.com/article/Consultants-Fear-Coronavirus/2481892020-03-04T17:35:00-05:00Preliminary results of a survey by the Nonprofit Alliance also show that one third of fundraising consultants are advising their clients to prepare for the financial impact of the virus.By Dan Parks<br><i>Chronicle staff</i>Why Vested Interests Don’t Want Donor-Advised Funds to Do More for Charities (Opinion)https://www.philanthropy.com/article/Why-Vested-Interests-Don-t/2481732020-03-04T10:18:00-05:00Wall Street companies, donorsâ financial advisers, and even associations of nonprofits opposed a mild regulatory effort in California, a sign of how difficult it is to change the system.By Alan Cantor<br><i>Consultant to nonprofits</i>Rockefeller Foundation Commits $65 Million to Aid Low-Earning American Families (Grants Roundup)https://www.philanthropy.com/article/Rockefeller-Foundation-Commits/2481782020-03-04T10:00:00-05:00Also, Cincinnati Children's Hospital has received $36 million to expand mental-health care for young people, and Bridgewater Associates has sent $5 million to support medical aid for people with coronavirus in China.By M.J. Prest <br><i>Chronicle contributor</i>Tex. Women’s Foundation Goes All In on ‘Gender-Lens Investing’https://www.philanthropy.com/article/Tex-Women-s-Foundation-Goes/2481772020-03-04T10:00:00-05:00The move has already caught the eye of two longtime donors: Lisa Simmons and Serena Simmons Connelly contributed $10.5 million to a new donor-advised fund with the foundation, in recognition of the foundationâs commitment to impact investing.By Emily Haynes<br><i>Chronicle reporter</i>Nonprofits Work to Protect Employees and Volunteers as Coronavirus Threat Growshttps://www.philanthropy.com/article/Nonprofits-Work-to-Protect/2481802020-03-04T10:00:00-05:00Habitat for Humanity is suspending its volunteer building projects, and charities are taking other steps to limit travel and encourage remote work. At least one is worried about the impact on fundraising involving large gatherings of supporters.By Dan Parks <br><em>Chronicle staff</em>Wisc. Humane Society Raises $12,000 With Custom Portraits of Donors’ Petshttps://www.philanthropy.com/article/Wisc-Humane-Society-Raises/2481762020-03-04T00:00:00-05:00The minimum donation to receive a likeness was $15. About 50 volunteers and staff â some of them more artistically inclined than others â created the artworks.By Eden Stiffman<br><i>Chronicle reporter</i>Writer’s Notebook: Passion vs. Reality on Raising Money From People of Colorhttps://www.philanthropy.com/article/Writer-s-Notebook-Passion/2481462020-03-03T08:30:00-05:00Fundraisers are passionate about the need to diversify the pool of donors who support nonprofits, but it can still be a sensitive topic to discuss.By Eden Stiffman<br><i>Chronicle reporter</i>Citi Foundation Taps a Familiar Face (Transitions)https://www.philanthropy.com/article/Citi-Foundation-Taps-a/2481472020-03-03T08:30:00-05:00Plus, the head of the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation is stepping down, and Communities in Schools picks an alumnus as new chief.By M.J. Prest<br><i>Chronicle contributor</i>Tex. Philanthropists Spur Fellow Indian Americans to Support Food Bankshttps://www.philanthropy.com/article/Tex-Philanthropists-Spur/2481482020-03-03T08:30:00-05:00Anna and Raj Asava started an outreach effort thatâs drawing in new supporters in four cities.By Emily Haynes<br><i>Chronicle reporter</i>Crowdfunding Donors Feel Betrayed When Gifts Are Redirected (Study)https://www.philanthropy.com/article/Crowdfunding-Donors-Feel/2481492020-03-03T08:30:00-05:00When donors direct exactly how their money will be used, giving can be especially joyful. However, the feeling of betrayal can cut deeply when charities donât use the money as they said they would.By Alex Daniels<br><i>Chronicle reporter</i>Prize-Winning Freelance Journalist's Work Has an Outsize Impact https://www.philanthropy.com/article/Prize-Winning-Freelance/2481512020-03-03T08:30:00-05:00Rebecca Nagle won a $100,000 prize from the Heising-Simons Foundation for her in-depth reporting on Native American issues.By Emily Haynes<br><i>Chronicle reporter</i>How to Find Donors of Color in Your Own Databasehttps://www.philanthropy.com/article/How-to-Find-Donors-of-Color-in/2481522020-03-03T08:30:00-05:00Determining current supportersâ race and ethnicity can help nonprofits figure out how to expand the pool.By Eden Stiffman<br><i>Chronicle reporter</i>How to Connect With Donors of Colorhttps://www.philanthropy.com/article/How-to-Connect-With-Donors-of/2481502020-03-03T08:30:00-05:00As the country's demographics change, nonprofits that have long relied on white supporters are working to attract a broader swath of donors.By Emily Haynes and Eden Stiffman<br><i>Chronicle reporters</i>Owners of Pom Wonderful Combine Personal and Corporate Givinghttps://www.philanthropy.com/article/Owners-of-Pom-Wonderful/2481122020-03-03T08:30:00-05:00Stewart and Lynda Resnick donated $750 million to Caltech last year to tackle environmental challenges, but they also contribute to arts and cultural institutions, and they contribute to education and health in the rural towns where their plants are located.By Ben Gose<br><i>Chronicle contributor</i>Nonprofit Conference Attendees Worry About Coronavirushttps://www.philanthropy.com/article/Nonprofit-Conference-Attendees/2481672020-03-02T17:00:00-05:00Several major nonprofit-related organizations are holding gatherings this spring that will draw thousands of attendees from all over the world. SXSW is under increasing pressure to cancel its annual event.By Dan Parks <br><em>Chronicle staff</em>How Philanthropy Can Test Innovative Ideas for Climate Change (Opinion)https://www.philanthropy.com/article/How-Philanthropy-Can-Test/2481652020-03-02T11:18:00-05:00More than 70 organizations have joined forces to focus on vulnerable islands, which are on the front lines of this evolving catastrophe and small and nimble enough to pursue what works to build resilience.By Nelson I. Colón Tarrats, Arturo Garcia-Costas, Deanna J. James, and Dawn ShirreffsLeader Helps Mobilize Asian Americans for Big Impact in Electionshttps://www.philanthropy.com/article/Leader-Helps-Mobilize-Asian/2481602020-03-02T10:00:00-05:00EunSook Lee, executive director of the Asian American Pacific Islander Civic Engagement Fund, has accelerated grant making to groups to be ready ahead of the primaries and the conventions.By Alex Daniels<br><i>Chronicle reporter</i>Many Small Foundations Wary of Impact Investinghttps://www.philanthropy.com/article/Many-Small-Foundations-Wary-of/2481632020-03-02T10:00:00-05:00Thirty-eight percent say it will hurt returns, and 36 percent say they lack the capacity to do it, according to a report from Exponent Philanthropy.By Dan Parks<br><i>Chronicle reporter</i>U. of California at Berkeley Receives Two Gifts Totaling $302 Million (Gifts Roundup)https://www.philanthropy.com/article/U-of-California-at-Berkeley/2481642020-03-02T00:00:00-05:00Also, John Arrillaga committed $55 million to eliminate student debt for Stanford medical students, and the first black woman to lead a Fortune 500 company gave $1 million to record the stories of notable African American women.By M.J. Prest <br><i>Chronicle contributor</i>IRA Gifts Continue Growth in 2019https://www.philanthropy.com/article/IRA-Gifts-Continue-Growth-in/2481592020-03-02T00:00:00-05:00Aging baby boomers, increased nonprofit marketing, and donor awareness of tax advantages are driving increases in donations from individual retirement accounts.By Eden Stiffman<br><i>Chronicle reporter</i>How Films and Philanthropy Can Bring About Social Changehttps://www.philanthropy.com/article/How-FilmsPhilanthropy-Can/2481542020-02-28T11:00:00-05:00The Oscars are one way of judging a movieâs success, but other measurements tell far more about how films can influence people and policies.By Vincent Stehle<br><i>Executive director of Media Impact Funders</i>Ideas for Innovation That Deserve More Attention in Philanthropyhttps://www.philanthropy.com/article/Ideas-for-Innovation-That/2481562020-02-28T10:31:00-05:00The death last month of Harvard Business Schoolâs Clayton M. Christensen should remind donors and nonprofit entrepreneurs to pay more attention to his focus on creating disruptive change that spreads limited resources to more people.By Leslie Lenkowsky<br><i>Indiana University</i>How the Urban Institute’s Research Aims to Help Decision Makers https://www.philanthropy.com/article/How-the-Urban-Institute-s/2481372020-02-28T08:00:00-05:00The nonprofit seeks ways to close equity gaps, expand economic opportunities, and strengthen communities.Schmidt Ocean Institute Selects Its First Executive Director (Transitions)https://www.philanthropy.com/article/Schmidt-Ocean-Institute/2481572020-02-28T00:00:00-05:00Also, Mercy Housing has a new leader, and the longtime CEO of the Robert R. McCormick Foundation is retiring.By M.J. Prest <br><i>Chronicle contributor</i>More Than Half of Top Walkathons and Athletic Fundraising Events Increased Revenue in 2019https://www.philanthropy.com/article/More-Than-Half-of-Top/2481412020-02-27T11:35:00-05:00Overall revenue from the events, for which volunteers raise money from friends and family, continued a seven-year decline. But some groups are seeing success by embracing Facebookâs donation tools and increasing minimum fundraising amounts.By Emily Haynes<br><i>Chronicle reporter</i>As Super Tuesday Approaches, Philanthropy Must Stay Above the Fray but in the Fight (Opinion)https://www.philanthropy.com/article/As-Super-Tuesday-Approaches/2481382020-02-27T09:58:00-05:00As the need to combat misinformation, hold fair and free elections, and stand up for the rights of everyone intensifies in 2020, foundations should send extra support this year to nonprofits working on these essential issues.By Joe Goldman<br><i>President of the Democracy Fund</i>Most Nonprofits Lack Recession Planhttps://www.philanthropy.com/article/Most-Nonprofits-Lack-Recession/2481422020-02-27T00:00:00-05:00Only 33 percent of nonprofits say they have a plan to deal with a recession, according to a survey by the Center for Effective Philanthropy. Few have talked with the grant makers who fund them about how an economic downturn might affect their support.By Michael Theis<br><i>Chronicle reporter</i>It’s Time to Align Your Office Culture With the Values That Drive Your Work https://www.philanthropy.com/article/It-s-Time-to-Align-Your/2481362020-02-26T18:01:00-05:00Tips for getting employees to talk about organizational values and how these values ought to manifest themselves in the workplace.
Â By Joan Garry <br><i>Chronicle contributor</i>Nonprofits Decline Gifts With Too Many Strings or Misaligned Values, Survey Findshttps://www.philanthropy.com/article/Nonprofits-Decline-Gifts-With/2480772020-02-26T10:58:00-05:00Only 55 percent of organizations have a gift-acceptance policy of any kind, according to new survey results from the Center for Effective Philanthropy.By Michael Theis<br><i>Chronicle reporter</i>The Way Jeff Bezos Unveiled His $10 Billion Announcement Maximized Publicity and Avoided Scrutiny. And That's a Problem. (Opinion)https://www.philanthropy.com/article/The-Way-Jeff-Bezos-Unveiled/2481222020-02-26T10:28:00-05:00The public canât assess whether large-scale philanthropy makes a difference when donors wonât provide details. And that is a big problem when concerns about inequality and capitalism are on the rise.By Benjamin Soskis<br><i>Center on Nonprofits and Philanthropy, Urban Institute</i>JPMorgan Chase Pledges $75 Million to Help Young People Enter Lucrative Careers (Grants Roundup)https://www.philanthropy.com/article/JPMorgan-Chase-Pledges-75/2481262020-02-26T01:00:00-05:00Also, a $38 million grant will build a new medical hub in Texas's Rio Grande Valley, and Dickâs Sporting Goods Foundation commits $5 million to boost soccer programs for girls and women.By M.J. Prest <br><i>Chronicle contributor</i>Critics of Dot-Org Sale Dismiss Promises Made by For-Profit Buyerhttps://www.philanthropy.com/article/Critics-of-Dot-Org-Sale/2481252020-02-26T00:00:00-05:00"These arenât solutions to the issues raised by the global nonprofit community. They are misdirection and sleight of hand," says Rick Cohen, chief operating officer at the National Council of Nonprofits.By Michael Theis<br><i>Chronicle reporter</i>